Sylvania police dispatch operations move to Lucas County Consolidated Dispatch

All calls will now be answered in Toledo.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Police Department announced at 10 a.m. Tuesday that all calls will be answered by dispatchers in Toledo.

The Sylvania Police Dispatch has moved operations to Lucas County Consolidated Dispatch. Sylvania residents who have an emergency or are in need of police, fire or medical assistance will need to call 911.

For over 50 years, Sylvania police were contacted with a nine-digit emergency number. The Sylvania Police Department asks residents who may have programmed this number in their phone to change it to 911 for emergencies.

The Sylvania Police Department building will now have lobby hours. Those hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. There will be no lobby hours on the weekend. During lobby hours, a clerk will assist residents at the lobby window.