Dozens of locations will accept your unwanted, unneeded medications on Drug Takeback Day. Here's where you can drop them off Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, which stresses the importance of properly disposing of your old or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications.
Drug Take Back Days are an initial step in stopping prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning by reducing access to unused prescription drugs.
In Lucas County, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., area police officers will be at numerous locations collecting unwanted or unused narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescriptions and vitamins for proper disposal.
Only select collection sites will accept syringes, inhalers, liquid medications or ointments/lotions. Call ahead to verify if your location will take these items.
Lucas County Drug Take Back Locations
- Monclova Twp Fire Dept, 4395 Albon Road., Maumee
- Maumee Police Division, 109 E. Dudley St., Maumee, (use Gibbs Street Entrance)
- St. Luke’s Hospital, 5901 Monclova Road, Maumee, (use #3 yellow entrance)
- Waterville Fire Department, 751 Waterville Monclova Road
- Village of Whitehouse Fire Dept, 10550 Waterville St., Whitehouse
- Swanton Municipal Bldg, 219 Chestnut, Swanton
- Springfield Twp Fire Station #3,7145 Garden Road., Maumee
- Ottawa Hills Police Dept, 2125 Richards Road., Ottawa Hills
- Oregon Police Station, 5330 Seaman Road., Oregon
- Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo
- Meijer, 1500 E. Alexis, Toledo
- NW District Police Station, 2330 W Sylvania Ave., Toledo
- Scott Park District Police Station,2301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo
- University of Toledo Medical Center, 3000 Arlington Ave. Toledo, (Hospital Main Entrance)
- Kroger, 4366 Suder Ave., Toledo
- Kroger, 2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo
- Kroger, 2257 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo
- Kroger, 7545 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania
- Kroger, 7059 Orchard Center, Holland
- Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medicines are the most common poison exposure category in the United States. Drug Take Back Days reduce the risk of consumers dumping medications down the sink or toilet and possibly contaminating the local water system.