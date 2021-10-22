Dozens of locations will accept your unwanted, unneeded medications on Drug Takeback Day. Here's where you can drop them off Saturday

On Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., area police officers will be at numerous locations collecting unwanted or unused medications for proper disposal.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, which stresses the importance of properly disposing of your old or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications.

Drug Take Back Days are an initial step in stopping prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning by reducing access to unused prescription drugs.

In Lucas County, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., area police officers will be at numerous locations collecting unwanted or unused narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescriptions and vitamins for proper disposal.

Only select collection sites will accept syringes, inhalers, liquid medications or ointments/lotions. Call ahead to verify if your location will take these items.

Lucas County Drug Take Back Locations

Monclova Twp Fire Dept, 4395 Albon Road., Maumee

4395 Albon Road., Maumee Maumee Police Division, 109 E. Dudley St., Maumee, (use Gibbs Street Entrance)

109 E. Dudley St., Maumee, (use Gibbs Street Entrance) St. Luke’s Hospital, 5901 Monclova Road, Maumee, (use #3 yellow entrance)

5901 Monclova Road, Maumee, (use #3 yellow entrance) Waterville Fire Department, 751 Waterville Monclova Road

751 Waterville Monclova Road Village of Whitehouse Fire Dept, 10550 Waterville St., Whitehouse

10550 Waterville St., Whitehouse Swanton Municipal Bldg, 219 Chestnut, Swanton

219 Chestnut, Swanton Springfield Twp Fire Station #3, 7145 Garden Road., Maumee

7145 Garden Road., Maumee Ottawa Hills Police Dept, 2125 Richards Road., Ottawa Hills

2125 Richards Road., Ottawa Hills Oregon Police Station, 5330 Seaman Road., Oregon

5330 Seaman Road., Oregon Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo

635 N. Erie St., Toledo Meijer, 1500 E. Alexis, Toledo

1500 E. Alexis, Toledo NW District Police Station, 2330 W Sylvania Ave., Toledo

2330 W Sylvania Ave., Toledo Scott Park District Police Station, 2301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo

2301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo University of Toledo Medical Center, 3000 Arlington Ave. Toledo, (Hospital Main Entrance)

3000 Arlington Ave. Toledo, (Hospital Main Entrance) Kroger, 4366 Suder Ave., Toledo

4366 Suder Ave., Toledo Kroger, 2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo

2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo Kroger, 2257 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo

2257 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo Kroger, 7545 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania

7545 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania Kroger, 7059 Orchard Center, Holland

7059 Orchard Center, Holland Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville