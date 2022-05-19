Sylvania parents want answers after child comes home with racial slur on skin

The family of the boy says school officials have not addressed the issue.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Parents in Sylvania are looking for answers after they say their child came home from school with a racial slur written on his arm.

Last week Nadolyn Reed and Rance Reed said the incident began with a phone call from their child's school. School officials told them their son, Nolan, had written racial slurs on his paper.

"I didn't understand why they would think that Nolan would write the N word on his paper or that he hates N's and that N's can do sexual acts on him," Nadolyn Reed said.

School officials told her they did a handwriting analysis to determine who had written the slur and based on a loop in an "e" they believed Nolan was the culprit, she said.

Then, on Monday, another student wrote a racial slur on Nolan's arm, the student told his parents.

"I was feeling hurt because I thought she was my friend and I was confused on why she would write that on my arm," Nolan said.

The Reeds said other parents have reached out them, also concerned about bullying and racism.

"I don't inherently believe Sylvania schools is a racist school system," Rance Reed said. "I do believe, however, that Sylvania schools is not doing enough against racism. We just want kids going into Timberstone or Sylvania schools systems to not have to deal with stuff that we've had to deal with."

In response to questions from WTOL 11, Sylvania schools issued a statement:

"The school and district were made aware of the situation and immediately began an investigation. We take matters of this nature seriously. Inappropriate and derogatory behavior is not tolerated."