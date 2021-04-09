Bedford Public Schools says no evidence found of racist remarks used by football player

An investigation into the matter is now closed. Ann Arbor Pioneer made the allegation earlier this month.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Bedford Public Schools announced Friday an investigation into alleged racist remarks from junior varsity football players is closed, and no evidence was found to substantiate the claims.

Ann Arbor Pioneer accused a Bedford player of making a "racial comment" during a JV game earlier this month. The varsity game scheduled between the two schools the following night was canceled.

Bedford Superintendent Carl Shultz released the following statement Friday:

"Bedford Public Schools has completed our investigation into the allegations that one of our JV football players used a racial taunt during our game with Ann Arbor Pioneer. BPS denounces all forms of discrimination and has taken this allegation very seriously.

"During the ensuing investigation, BPS administration interviewed both students and coaches that were participants during the game. A review of the game film was completed in an attempt to determine if any type of player reaction could assist in the process. Finally, multiple conversations with the game officials and a review of the submitted officials' report for the game were also conducted.