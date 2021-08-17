Renovations in progress for Bedford Public School buildings

Superintendent Dr. Karl Schultz says he's excited to show off the work to students.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Renovating the campus of Bedford Public Schools has been the mission of the Bedford community for quite some time - and is in the process of coming to fruition.

A bond of just over $34 million was authorized in Dec. 2018 for the renovations of every building throughout the campus, some of which are around 50 years old.

Because of the school closure due to the coronavirus last year and students learning from home, some of the projects were able to start ahead of schedule.

Crews are now working hard to remove all fixtures from the restrooms as well as hallway ceiling tiles to provide access for overhead work. Adding air conditioning and new lockers, windows and doors in a security entrance are also part of the upgrades.

Superintendent Dr. Karl Schultz says he's excited to show off the work to students.

"It's going to be a different building inside and out, so we're really excited about that," said Dr. Schultz.

The renovation work has been divided into phases; it looks like crews are in the process of Phase 2, which should be completed in early November.