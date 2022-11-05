Panel discusses controversial Ohio bills

At Scott High School, a group discussed the content of H.B.'s 327, 616 and 454, and what voters can do about them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Wednesday evening, Scott High School hosted a panel discussion to inform the community on what the bills do, and how it impacts the community.

Critics say the bills are really designed to ban critical race theory in elementary school. Local activists say House Bill 616 would ban ideas and discussions of race that are more important than ever.

"It places the belief that the history of enslaved people should not be taught in schools, in a time that it is most important for students to learn about the legacy of American history," Ruth Leonard, owner of Educated Activists, an organization created to develop leadership skills, said.

Max Venia is a recent graduate of the University of Toledo and future early childhood educator. He says critical race theory isn't even something taught in kindergarten through 3rd grade, and the bill is trying to tackle a problem that doesn't exist.

"A bill to not have it there is kind of confusing, because the issue isn't there, because you're not talking about critical race theory with your kindergartners or first-graders or second-graders," Venia said.

The bills would also revoke the licenses for teaching concepts the state deems to be divisive. Toledo Public School board vice president Sheena Barnes says the district has passed a resolution to oppose the bill but says teachers are still concerned.

"They don't know what to do because these bills are so vague. They're not understanding what exactly our teachers do, and they probably have never served in the classroom. So there are concerns about the limitations for meeting the needs of kids' education," Barnes said.

House Bill 327 is in committee, while 616 has only just been introduced in April. There is no telling when exactly these bills could be brought to a vote.