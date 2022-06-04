Breaking down both sides of HB 616, Ohio's 'Don't say gay' bill

Republican lawmakers say the bill would leave controversial topics in the hands of parents, but detractors claim it would leave some students feeling alienated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new bill proposed in the Ohio House Monday is stirring up controversy across the Buckeye state.

HB 616 calls for all Ohio public schools--and private schools that accept vouchers--to not teach or provide any curriculum on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, Ohio's biggest teacher's union, said he has serious problems with how HB 616 would change the environment in the classroom.

"Rather than focusing on giving educators the resources they need to provide students the high quality education to embrace all students, regardless of their background, instead it imposes an environment of fear," DeMauro said.



The text of the bill calls for school districts not being allowed to teach any material that "promotes any divisive or inherently racist concepts," including, critical race theory; diversity, equity and inclusion learning outcomes; and inherited racial guilt.



DiMauro is worried these restrictions would limit students' abilities to express themselves in the classroom, and would put immense pressure on teachers.



"Imagine a scenario where you have a teacher who is teaching a lesson with primary level students about family, community and neighborhood, and you have a child in the class who mentions that she happens to have two moms or two dads. Under the language of the bill, it's not clear whether the educator would have the responsibility to shut that conversation down," DiMauro said.

DiMauro said he's had union members across the state reach out to him, outraged about the proposed bill. The organization as a whole is taking a stand against the legislation.

LGBTQ rights groups like Engage Toledo are also speaking out, with Brent Rabie, their deputy director, encouraging anyone who opposes the bill to let their voices be heard.

"Contact your representatives, and let them know you don't support this bill and that you think it could be a dangerous bill for LGBTQ students, teachers and all people involved in the education system," Rabie said.



WTOL 11 reached out to the co-sponsors of the bill, representatives Mike Loychik (R) and Jean Schmidt (R), and local Republican lawmakers in Toledo for their perspectives.

While WTOL 11 hasn't yet received a response, on Tuesday the co-sponsors both released statements regarding the bill, with Loychick stating, "Curriculum about gender identity and sexuality has no place in K-3 classrooms, period. That's why I just introduced a bill to ban curriculum about sexuality and gender identity until 3rd grade in Ohio."



Schmidt stated, "The classroom is a place that seeks answers for our children without political activism. Parents deserve and should be provided a say in what is taught to their children in schools. The intent of this bill is to provide them with the tools to be able to see what their child is being taught."