TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy kicked off a community-wide collection effort of personal protective equipment and other necessary goods on Monday.

"This is what we're about. We're about being men for others, that's our motto," Director of Pastoral Ministries and Outreach at St. John's, Phil Skeldon said.

Recently, school leaders were asked to help collect products by Lucas County Medical Operations, ProMedica, and an alumni, Dr. Richard Paat, who will be opening free health clinics within Toledo.

Items will be collected outside the school and following proper social distancing. Those interested in donating are asked to enter the school's parking lot from Holland-Sylvania Rd.

"What were hoping is if I'm an individual at home and I say 'I have one thing of wipes that I can give, but who do I give it to?' Well, this is an option to bring that in and hopefully over this week those supplies will build up and we'll be able to give a substantial amount to those three agencies," Skeldon said.

Other items being collected include daily use products like soap, toothpaste and cleaning wipes. People can drop supplies off at labeled bins along the sidewalk or give to a volunteer if they don't want to leave their car.

Megan Bruss is a community member who donated diapers. She said as a mother of three, she felt like it's an item that's not always thought about but many people need.

"It's just so hard when you can't rely on those things you're used to and now that's gone away. I hope that people can get a lot of those basic needs still met," Bruss said.

Skeldon said that no donation is too large or small, all of it goes toward helping our community. The full list of requested items are available here.

Drop-off days are available until Thursday at the following dates and times:

April 7: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

April 8: Noon - 4 p.m.

April 9: Noon - 4 p.m.

