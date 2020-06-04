COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 6: Finding hope amid all the death

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's hard to find snippets of positive news these days, but probably the clearest glimmer of hope comes out of the state of New York.

After weeks of seeing deaths climb daily by the hundreds, the state has had back-to-back days of fewer than 600 deaths.

The daily totals still dwarf the number that Ohio has accrued to date, but it is a sign that the state may be nearing or at the top of the curve that health experts talk about.

Because the state was not able to "flatten the curve," cases raged out of control. The only positive is that the rapid rise meant getting to the top of the curve more quickly than other states that were able to flatten the curve.

With a deluge of lousy news, even this small glimmer of hope is enough to lift spirits. It means that thousands more are likely to die in New York, but that there is an end in sight to all the death.