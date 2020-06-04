×
COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 6: Finding hope amid all the death
As New York sees a slowing of its daily climb of fatalities, others find ways to spread hope.
COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 6: Finding hope amid all the death
Photo: Marianne Gordon
Author: Brian Dugger
Published: 6:37 PM EDT April 6, 2020
Updated: 6:37 PM EDT April 6, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's hard to find snippets of positive news these days, but probably the clearest glimmer of hope comes out of the state of New York.

After weeks of seeing deaths climb daily by the hundreds, the state has had back-to-back days of fewer than 600 deaths.

The daily totals still dwarf the number that Ohio has accrued to date, but it is a sign that the state may be nearing or at the top of the curve that health experts talk about.

Because the state was not able to "flatten the curve," cases raged out of control. The only positive is that the rapid rise meant getting to the top of the curve more quickly than other states that were able to flatten the curve.

With a deluge of lousy news, even this small glimmer of hope is enough to lift spirits. It means that thousands more are likely to die in New York, but that there is an end in sight to all the death.

COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 6: Finding hope amid all the death

Staying sharp

I have been using my childhood chalkboard to create a lesson on singular and plural possessive nouns for third graders. 

When old school methods merge with technology. lol.
Stay safe!

  • Marianne Gordon, Trinity Lutheran School 
Keeping that positive spirit
Cheerleaders
The Whittier Jets are keeping a positive outlook despite the pandemic delaying their cheerleading season.
Whittier Jets
  • Ebone Humes, parent of Madisen Humes

NEWS OF THE DAY

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved to intensive case as his complications from the coronavirus worsen.
  • Ohio identifies Toledo's SeaGate Centre as a location to bring spillover patients if the coronavirus overwhelms local hospitals.
  • Michigan surpasses 100 deaths in a single day as the state's death total hits 727. Detroit's cases surpass 5,000, with 193 deaths.
  • Global deaths are now more than 75,000.
  • Peloton suspends all live classes after the company confirms a studio employee tests positive for the virus.

