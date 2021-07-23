Solheim Cup, construction, and summer concert series bring activity, optimism to downtown Toledo

Visitors from all around say it's downtown Toledo's time to shine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Excitement was palpable in the Glass City on a Friday night as another ProMedica Summer Concert hit the stage.

The return to summer events downtown was preceded by a ton of new construction and of course, the countdown is now on for the Solheim Cup.

A wide variety of people started off their nights with dinner at The Docks before heading to various events downtown.

But the one common thing people WTOL 11 spoke to had on their mind was the high energy here in downtown Toledo.

"We just made a special trip down Summit Street to get here because we wanted to see what was happening downtown. And, it's happening. And we just hope that the streets get done before the Solheim," said Phyllis Deaton, who was eating at the Real Seafood Company with her family.

Construction is in overdrive on Summit Street and the clock is ticking as we're just a few weeks away from the Solheim Cup.

"I just think that it's time for downtown to really shine and I think that this is the time between now through Labor Day with the Solheim. There's been a lot of effort by a lot of people to put this together. It's real impressive," said Mike Mori, who was visiting from Perrysburg to eat at the Docks.

Mori said he is in disbelief as he drives through downtown and sees how the construction has really taken off.

"You know, there was a time when I didn't (come to downtown events) because I worked downtown for quite some time and you know I was downtown in the early '90s and it was kinda rough sometimes," Mori said.

Mori had plenty of company when it came to visiting Toledo outside of work hours. Residents of Sylvania, Perrysburg and even Findlay were out looking to see what's happening on Friday nights in the Glass City.

"(It's great) just to see more growth. See more growth and improvements and more entertainment. You know, just that brings us from Findlay up here," said Christina Allen, who was visiting from Findlay to eat at the Docks.

And to them, the view across the water just means downtown is coming back.

"I hope everybody takes care of our town. Bring it back to what it used to be," said Judy Dunn, as she laughed.

"We love Toledo, we love coming to Toledo," Allen said.

We reached out to the city to see where we're at with construction on Summit Street.

A spokesperson says it's still on track to be complete in time for the Solheim Cup.