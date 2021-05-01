A new social media challenge to help raise awareness about food donations

Frobose Meat Locker is challenging others to participate in #DailyBurgerChallenge and donate to their local food bank.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Are you a foodie? Maybe you are a video blogger? Starting May 1st put your social media skills to the test and help raise awareness about donating food to local food banks and kitchens.

Frobose Meat Locker, in Pemberville, OH, is challenging people to post videos and photos of themselves enjoying a hamburger on the grill or other types of beef products, along with donating $10 in ground beef to a local kitchen or a $10 donation to their local food bank. When doing so they are encouraged to use #DailyBurgerChallenge.

“Quite often we remember to donate during the winter months but when the weather changes and we find ourselves busier outside we forget there are still those in need of a meal” Ben Frobose, Protein Disassembly Technical Director, said.

Mr. Frobose wants to take the month of May to promote both the benefits of meat raised without added hormones or antibiotics and the economic impact small family farms have on the local community.