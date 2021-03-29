Drive-through food box distribution starts today

TOLEDO, Ohio — (The video above from Nobember shows Ohio National Guard efforts with local food banks.)
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-through food distribution events on the following days:
- Monday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Belmont Warehouse, 1220 Belmont Ave., Toledo
- Monday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Toledo Lucas County Library Heatherdowns Branch, 3625 Glanzman Road, Toledo
These are all non-contact distributions.
TO PRE-REGISTER
- You can register on the food bank website at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.
- Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204