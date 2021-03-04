You can pre-register now for the non-contact food distribution.

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editor's Note: Video is from an interview with Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank on March 4.

All this week, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will host food distribution events with support from the Ohio National Guard.

You can pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204 for one of the following locations:

Monday, April 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607

Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue, Toledo, OH 43608

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Avenue, Toledo, OH 43615

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Swanton Public Library - 305 Chestnut Street, Swanton, OH 43558

Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ODJFS Sandusky County – 2511 Countryside Drive, Fremont, OH 43420

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Erie Street Market - 525 Market Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.