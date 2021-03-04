x
Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting drive-through food box distribution starting today

You can pre-register now for the non-contact food distribution.

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editor's Note: Video is from an interview with Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank on March 4. 

All this week, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will host food distribution events with support from the Ohio National Guard.

You can pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204 for one of the following locations:

Monday, April 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-5th-food-box-distribution-belmont-warehouse/

Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue, Toledo, OH 43608

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-6th-food-box-distribution-caldwell-center/

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Avenue, Toledo, OH 43615

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-7th-food-box-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes/

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Swanton Public Library - 305 Chestnut Street, Swanton, OH 43558

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-7th-food-box-distribution-swanton-public-library/

Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ODJFS Sandusky County – 2511 Countryside Drive, Fremont, OH 43420

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-8th-food-box-distribution-ohio-means-jobs-sandusky/

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Erie Street Market - 525 Market Street, Toledo, OH 43604

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-9th-food-box-distribution-erie-street-market/

Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Toledo Lucas County Library – Kent Branch - 3101 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43604

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/april-9th-food-box-distribution-kent-branch-library/

