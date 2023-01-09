Shoppers question mall safety after Lucas Co. deputy kicks teen during arrest

The video has also raised concerns with the community about the Franklin Park Mall's security and safety protocols, where the incident happened outside of.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A video of a Lucas County Sheriff's Office deputy kicking a 17-year-old in the face while he was being arrested in the Franklin Park Mall parking has prompted concerns from area mall shoppers about the deputy's behavior, as well as concerns about the shoppers' own safety.

"No matter what is said and what is done, the guy was on the ground being held down," said Pam Tice, a Fallen Timbers Mall Customer.

Kathy Hammye, who was also at Fallen Timbers with Tice, said the deputy's kick was unnecessary.

"They have him down. There's no reason to continue harming somebody," Hammye said. "Cuff him, get him up, take him in."

The video has also raised concerns with the community about the Franklin Park Mall's security and safety protocols, where the incident happened outside of.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Toledo Police Department, which is tasked with security roles at the Franklin Park Mall. According to TPD, officers have responded to one burglary, one drug call, nine fights, four weapons calls and 74 thefts at the mall in 2023. With all of those types of calls combined for a total of 89, that's 14 more calls at the mall than the same time last year.

Franklin Park Mall provided WTOL with the following statement in response to the crime statistics:

"The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall. We are thankful for our partnerships with our local, state and federal law enforcement. As this is an active investigation, please contact the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department for additional information.”

Although the mall has implemented curfews and extra security from local law enforcement, customers say they need to see more measures taken to feel safe