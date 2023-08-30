Officials investigating deputy seen kicking teen suspect at Franklin Park Mall in video

David Terry has been temporarily reassigned after he was seen on video kicking a teen suspect during an arrest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Sheriff's deputy has been temporarily reassigned after he was seen on video kicking a teen suspect during an arrest in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Monday. The incident is under investigation by the agency's internal affairs department.

According to a police report, two deputies were outside the Cinemark Rave Movie Theatre at approximately 5:19 p.m. when they received a report from dispatch regarding aggravated menacing involving three juveniles. Authorities were told one of the juveniles had a firearm in his waistband at Forever 21.

The two officers, including Deputy David Terry, observed three teens from the upper level of the mall near the stairs and escalator. The officers claimed the three teens matched the descriptions of the suspects overheard on the radio.

The officers then attempted to approach one of the suspects in a camouflage hoodie and instructed him to stop. The suspect, a 17-year-old, left on foot and the deputies began pursuing him. During the pursuit, deputies claimed they told the suspect to stop several times and instructed him to show his hands. The suspect allegedly reached for his waistband several times.

Authorities said they approached the suspect with tasers drawn and continued to instruct him to stop. The suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband, which officers told him to drop. The suspect dropped the gun and threw it on the ground between two parked vehicles.

Police claimed the suspect continued to dodge in between vehicles, "trying to evade capture". Both deputies deployed tasers, striking the suspect from 10 feet away with one 5-second cycle according to a report. The officers then secured the suspect in handcuffs; the suspect told police he had difficulty breathing, and one of the officers requested a life squad and reportedly placed him in a recovery position.

Video captured by a bystander on the social media platform Snapchat appears to show an officer kicking the suspect while he was held on the ground by another officer. Deputy Terry is currently under investigation for the alleged incident. The other officer said in a report his body camera failed to activate during the initial foot pursuit.

Additional police crews responded to the area to secure the scene. The suspect was transported to the hospital. Following treatment, the suspect was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center where he was booked on charges of obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

Officers spoke with the alleged victim of the initial incident, who told police the suspect threatened her and her son during an argument at Forever 21. The suspect allegedly lifted up his sweatshirt and displayed the firearm at his waistband and told the victim he and his friends "will catch you on the way out", before following her around the store.