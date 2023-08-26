Toledoans from all walks of life come together for anti-gun violence march

Sisters 4 Unity organized the march, which brought together current and former city leaders as well as a host of anti-gun violence organizations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dozens of people came together in central Toledo on Saturday to raise their voices against gun violence.

Chants of “stop the violence” rang through the streets around Smith Park as community members, fed up with shootings in the city, marched together.

Sisters 4 Unity organized the march.

The group was founded by four women - Lashawnda Kinnebrew, Abena Rowland, Yolanda Waller, and Aviance Hill - who have each lost loved ones to deadly shootings.

Now they hope being visible and talking with the people in charge will help shape a more peaceful future.

"Even though they are not with us anymore, they still live with us. We want it to stop and we want to make awareness and raise awareness,” said Avena Rowland from Sisters 4 Unity. “We can all do this as a community. It's not one person that's going to do it. It's going to take the whole community."

Mayor Kapszukiewicz’s administration has been criticized at times for its approach to addressing gun violence in the city by some of the other organizations that took part in the march, but the groups put aside their disagreements on Saturday in a show of unity.

Gun violence in the city has been down in 2023 compared to recent years but Sisters 4 Unity says more still needs to be done to make sure no one else has to go through what they have.

There have been 23 homicides in 2023 so far this year. At this date in 2022, there were 37 homicides in the city.

The event was more than just a march. There were also dance groups, marching bands, food trucks, and activities for kids.





