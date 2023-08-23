Seneca County Health Department making due in a temporary office

The Seneca County Health Department had to move into a temporary office across town after mold was discovered in its building's ductwork.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Just one week into her new job as health commissioner, Julie Richards had to quickly move the Seneca County Health Department's entire operation across town.

Construction crews found high amounts of mold in the ductwork of the second floor of the department's Seneca County-owned building at the beginning of August.

"We were really careful to check into that type (of black mold) and make sure that our employees were safe, and it's not the type that of mold, the black mold. It's naturally occurring," Richards said. "But of course, we want to make sure that that's taken care of before we continue to serve the public."

The entire floor is the home to the Seneca County General Health District, and though it wasn't black mold, it forced the entire department to move into a temporary location near the Seneca County fairgrounds.

"I think it could have been a nightmare. Logistically it was complicated," Richards said. "We had a lot of things to take into consideration: health records and the continued safety of those, being able to continue serving the public."

According to Jimmy Flint, spokesperson for the Seneca County Commissioners, the county quickly approved emergency funding for the move and mold cleanup.

"The commissioners have appropriated more than $200,000 already for the temporary move and the remediation work, including a $222,371 contract with Wadsworth Solutions for the project," Flint said in a written statement.

Andrews said that moving day was last Wednesday and the health department was able to host a full vaccination clinic on Friday.

She said she is proud of her staff of more than 30 people for coming together in emergency conditions and setting up shop in a former Mercy Health clinic. It's a situation that Andrews said the department will ultimately come out of for the better.

"Some emergency preparedness pieces. It also helps, especially for a new commissioner coming into the team to be able to get to know the staff, and for them to get to know me and how we operate together. I think that that has been a great learning outcome for us," Richards said.

The health department expects to be in this temporary office facility for at least the next four to eight weeks.