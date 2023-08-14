Food distribution serves hundreds in Seneca County

High school student-athletes from across Seneca County volunteered to help hand out food to those in need Monday.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — In 2022, 49 million people turned to food banks and community programs to help put food on the table, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.

That need is just as strong in northwest Ohio as it is across the country.

Volunteers spent Monday morning in Fostoria filling car trunks with essential food from the West Ohio Food Bank in an event hosted by the local Pantry Plus of Seneca County.

At the last distribution in June, volunteers handed out food to 758 people.

"I know that there was some COVID relief money given to some individuals, and that kind of has run out. And so now they're kind of relying more on the pantries, which is what we're here for," said Stacy LaFountaine, the executive director of Pantry Plus.

The volunteer workforce at the food distribution was made up of multiple sports teams from Fostoria and neighboring districts.

While many teenagers would rather spend their last few days before school starts doing anything else, these students were happy to help those in need.

"Just helping and volunteering out in the community is important and just doing your fair share," Hopewell-Loudon football player Blake Barrier said.

"We're in a group called Students For Change. We want to show an impact on the community, and this is actually doing something," Fostoria cross country and track runner Averie Tiel said.

Organizers say the turnout for the food at the event shows the true scale of how many people are still living with food insecurity.

It's up to those who can take the time to help to make a difference.

"It just shows that Fostoria generally has a good purpose and it's not as bad as what people make it seem," Fostoria volleyball and softball player Chelsea Tyson said. "We're out here doing good, not bad."

"That's what we're all about. When Fostoria pulls together, Fostoria pulls together," LaFountaine said.

LaFountaine also says her organization is always looking for volunteers, especially to help deliver food to people who can't leave their homes.

"If there's somebody in your community that needs help and they don't, please come out, sign up and take it to them," LaFountaine said. "It's important that we all work together and we see that our neighbors are getting the help that they need."