Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation awarded $3.5M grant to purchase electric vehicles

The grant is the largest awarded as part of a pilot program for six rural transportation agencies to bring EVs to public transportation in Ohio.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The push for electric vehicles in northwest Ohio public transit is getting an extra boost in the form of federal dollars.

Six rural public transportation agencies in Ohio were recently awarded grant funding from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act to incorporate electric vehicles into their fleets.

The largest portion of $3.5 million was awarded to Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation (SCAT.)

"This is the future and I think that we're getting ahead of the buck," Mary Habig, SCAT executive director, said. "And I think we're really, and Ohio is going to be the leaders in this infrastructure."

SCAT currently operates 52 gasoline vehicles, and many of them are 10 to 12 years old.

Habig said the agency will replace some of its oldest buses with non-CDL electric vehicles that hold eight to 14 passengers. ODOT and the Federal Transportation Authority will be studying how rural agencies like SCAT utilize these electric vehicles in these outlying areas.

"Electric buses, unfortunately, do not go as far mileage-wise as the other buses," Habig said. "So, we'll be looking at that, if it's taking two buses to perform rather than one, those are all statistics that we would definitely be keeping track of."

SCAT leaders said they know they are laying the groundwork for the entire state.

"It also brings a lot of responsibility," SCAT safety manager Ron Davidson said. "Because we have to do our due diligence to make sure we take the resources that we were given and use them in a way that will support other agencies or other organizations that would wish to go on in the direction of electric versus other lower emissions."

Along with the EVs themselves, the grant will also cover the cost of charging stations and the additional safety and mechanics training needed for these newer, modern vehicles.

Habig said she hopes that SCAT can capitalize on this grant funding by applying for more grants in the hopes to build a new "green garage" for the new fleet of E-vehicles.

OCTA, in Ottawa County, also received about $1.5 million for the rural EV initiative.

TARTA, in Lucas and Wood counties, was awarded $9 million in funding for larger cities.