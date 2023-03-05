Search continues for father missing after canoe capsized in Maumee River

Jesse Babiuch, 21, was in a canoe on the Maumee River with friends when it flipped over on Sunday. His friends have been found, but Babiuch has not.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The search continues for Jesse Babiuch, a father of two, who has been missing since his canoe capsized in the Maumee River on Sunday.

Babiuch, 21, is a father to a six-month-old girl and a two-year-old girl and was in the motorized canoe with two of his friends -- both of whom were found safe -- when it flipped over at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which searched alongside multiple local EMS departments.

Babiuch's family said they last heard from him at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and they have been searching for him since he went missing.

"Our family is devastated," Babiuch's sister, Emily White, said. "Everyone is going crazy, everyone is out here looking. We're not going to stop until we find him."

Family friend Trinity Morris said only the canoe, paddle, some sandals and a gas can were found on Sunday.

The Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department have not provided any updates on the search since Sunday, and White said TPD has not given Babiuch's family any updates either.

White said Babiuch is a good swimmer and is "always out in the water."

"We grew up coming out here," White said. "He fishes, he's always on boats ... There's no way he could have just drowned."

Morris said Babiuch is a kind and giving person.

"Jesse didn't deserve this," Morris said. "He would have taken the shirt off his back for anybody. He would have jumped in that water to save anybody."

Search parties of family and friends have combed the river and the shore but have yet to find anything. White said her brother is the glue that holds the family together, and they just want answers

"I've never seen my dad cry and he was in my arms bawling last night," White said. "He's losing his mind. My mom is losing her mind. My brothers and sisters, our entire family."