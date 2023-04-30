Canoe capsizes in Maumee River Sunday afternoon, boater still missing

The Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources says two boaters were able to make it to shore but a third was never found.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources spent much of the evening on Sunday searching the Maumee River near downtown Toledo searching for a missing person.

ODNR says the person went missing after a canoe capsized on the river.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

According to ODNR, three people were on a motorized canoe when it overturned.

Two of the boaters were found safe. The third remains missing.

Despite the long search, which included a helicopter at one point, the search was suspended on Sunday night.

ODNR says the search will be continued on Monday, weather permitting.

ODNR is being assisted in the search by Toledo police and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories.\

Visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/lifejackets to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.





