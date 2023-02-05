Authorities: Michigan State Police search of 70 Lenawee County properties connected to Dee Warner case

A family spokesperson says the search is in connection with Dee Warner's disappearance, who was last seen over two years ago.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A spokesperson for Dee Warner's family and a Michigan State Police representative said crews are searching a field in Lenawee County Tuesday afternoon in connection to Dee's disappearance just over two years ago.

A Michigan State Police lieutenant told WTOL 11 that detectives from the Special Investigation Section are currently executing search warrants at 70 Lenawee County properties as a part of the ongoing investigation into Dee's disappearance.

WTOL 11 has crews on the way to the scene, which is off of M-50 between Pentecost and Beebe Highways in Franklin Township.

Dee, 52, was last seen the early morning of April 25, 2021 at her residence on Munger Road in Franklin Township. Warner has not had any contact with her family or friends since she went missing.

According to an affidavit from a friend, Amy Alexander, Warner was last seen when she dropped off her young daughter with a friend before going to meet her husband, Dale Warner.

While some of Dee's family are in the process of petitioning a judge to declare Dee legally dead, Dale insists she left to start a new life.

