SeaGate Food Bank collecting donations on Giving Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Giving Tuesday, the SeaGate Food Bank is collecting donations today, Nov. 29, to benefit its Project PJ program.

The annual Project PJ program helps to provide pajamas and bedtime comforts to families in need in our community.

The food bank is asking for new and gently used items such as sleepwear, slippers, blankets and more. You can also give other comfort items like books, stuffed animals and hygiene items.

You can donate both in-person and online.

A full list and interactive map of drop off locations can be found here.