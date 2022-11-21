'Nobody has to be hungry': What food banks say families still need

The SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio and MLK Kitchen for the Poor said they have handed out hundreds of turkeys to struggling families ahead of Thanksgiving.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving is on Thursday and that means getting last items for the special dinner. Some area organizations and food banks are ensuring local families have what they need for the holiday.

The SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio is trying to keep up with this year's need for turkeys.

Cheri Dennis, SeaGate's director of community engagement, said after their Stuff the Truck event last week, they were about 230 turkeys short of what they were hoping to have. As always, SeaGate is accepting food contributions.

The food bank is accepting cash donations as well.

"Even down to our own personal lives, there is a financial strain when it comes to going to the grocery store or going to the gas pumps, so we just ask people to give what they can," Dennis said.

The Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor is on the same mission: make sure turkeys are on families' tables come Thursday.

"People all over the city were giving them out, I know we did about 200," Henrietta Savage Armstrong, the kitchen's head cook, said. "Nobody has to be hungry."

The kitchen receives steady calls every day, but given how many turkeys they have given out, she's hopeful they've helped out a significant number of people in need.

Both SeaGate, at 526 High St., and the Kitchen for the Poor, at 650 Vance St., will be handing out food Tuesday.

The Kitchen for the Poor will also be preparing a Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday.

