Here's where you can get a free Thanksgiving dinner if you're in need

Several organizations throughout northwest Ohio are offering free Thanksgiving meals to those in need this holiday season.

With inflation and homelessness rising, many people in the Toledo area are stepping up to help feed those in need for Thanksgiving.



Here is a list of where you can get some of those staples or a warm meal if you need a little help this holiday season.





Thursday, November 17

The Salvation Army will distribute turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items to all families in need.

9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army

620 N. Erie St.



The Art Tatum Zone will host a Thanksgiving dinner for 200 people.

Must be a student or family member of Pickett Academy.

5 p.m.

Pickett Academy

1144 Blum St.

Saturday, November 19

Atlanta-based hip hop artist, actor, and Central Catholic high school graduate Andre Parr will continue his tradition of giving away 100 turkeys and pies.

4 p.m.

The Believe Center

1 Aurora Gonzalez Drive





Thursday, November 24

Toledo food truck, O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels will serve meals in downtown Toledo.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Summit Event Hall

23 N. Summit Street

Elmore Church of God will host its annual drive-through dinner giveaway.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodmore High School

633 Fremont Street

Elmore, Ohio

WTOL 11 will update this list as more free Thanksgiving meal times become available.

