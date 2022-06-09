Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in desperate need of donations

Organizers say they distribute about 400,000 pounds of food per month, but only get about 250,000 pounds of food in donations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food insecurity is something many Toledoans have faced in the past, but recent upticks since the pandemic is leaving many charity organizers concerned.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank continues to see a high number of people reach out for help, similar to what they saw during lockdowns in 2020.

"As far as the people looking for services, you know they're still trying to recover from the pandemic. A lot of people were out of work for a long time," Barbara Hofstetter with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank said.

To put things in perspective, the food bank typically distributes about 400,000 pounds of food per month. However, the food bank says they are currently receiving only 250,000 pounds of food in donations each month, slightly more than half of the amount they need. Meat and dairy products are some of the products in the highest demand, but the cost of these products is limiting the number of donations.

"This being a hunger action month, September, we're really trying to get that word out even more right now about different ways people can donate," Hofstetter said.

Additionally, the number of people who have been reaching out for food since lockdowns lifted has remained high, with people from all walks of life coming in to request their services. Here in northwest Ohio, an average of about 30,000 people are served every month. Organizers at the food bank are reminding the community that donating or volunteering can go a long way.

"Hunger does not have a certain kind of face, it just depends on the situation and whatever life kind of throws at us. You know they're still trying to recover from the pandemic," she said.