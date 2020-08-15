Partial roof collapse at Sanoh America plant in Archbold causes damage, but no injuries

It is currently unknown whether today's storms are related to the partial collapse of the roof of the Sanoh America plant.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The Archbold Fire Department responded to a call of a partial building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 as strong storms rolled through northwest Ohio.

The roof of the Sanoh America plant on East Lugbill Rd. had partially caved in, though it was unconfirmed if the damage was a result of the storms in the area.

Archbold Fire Chief Dave Davis said no injuries resulted from the collapse, as employees were not in the area where the roof caved in. Employees cleared the building while crews worked the scene, which had suffered flooding.