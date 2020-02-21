SWANTON, Ohio — Crew are working to fight a fire at a carpet manufacturer in Swanton.

The incident occurred at Scottdel Cushion, LLC on the 400 block of Church Street just before noon.

According to the Village of Swanton Facebook page, road closures should be expected in the area of Zeiter, Church and Hallettt.

Residents are also warned that water pressure may be impacted due to the increase in demand of water at the scene.

Several departments have been called to help extinguish the flames, including Whitehouse, Delta, Swanton, Metamora and Waterville.

WTOL has crews on scene, working to bring you the latest.

This story is developing.

