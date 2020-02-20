ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Everyone made it out safely as fire crews battle a house fire in Archbold early Thursday morning.

The fire is happening at the home on County Road 21 in German Township near US 20A and County Road H.

Officials say there were four adult family members inside the home, including two adults who are handicapped, but everyone was able to exit the house safely.

Fire crews say the extreme cold is making it difficult to fight the fire.

"The weather has hindered us because of the cold and as far as icy roads and things like that. We haven't had any lines freeze up yet, but it has hindered some of our operations," said Archbold Fire Chief Dave Davis.

The location of the home also proved challenging for firefighters.

"Because of the proximity and the location of the residence out here, we had to tank water in. So we had to call multiple tankers in from different jurisdictions to help us out with water," Chief Davis said.

The call for the fire came in around 11:30 p.m.Wednesday as a chimney fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.