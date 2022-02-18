Rossford Schools to build $16M multi-purpose facility; no new tax dollars needed

The new 73,600 square-foot facility will allow space for athletic training, e-sports and STEM programs.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford Schools is set to build a new multi-purpose facility, allowing space for athletics, e-sports and STEM programs.

The building will be constructed at Rossford Elementary School's athletic complex, and is expected to measure 73,600 square feet.

How much will it cost? Preliminary numbers for construction and furnishing come in between $15.5 - $16 million.

But, no new tax dollars are needed to fund the upcoming project. Instead, enterprise zone funds, like the Amazon Fulfillment Center payments, will be used to pay the bill.

Rossford Superintendent Dan Creps said the goal is to have the project kick off in May, with the facility opening its doors in August 2023.

District leaders have long been in talks about developing an in-house facility that would allow an indoor space for sports like baseball, soccer and even the marching band to practice. Some features of the space include golf simulators, batting cages, a three-lane track and an indoor turf stretching about 50 yards.

Classrooms will be set up for additional STEM courses and e-sports training.

Creps said e-sports is becoming increasingly common, allowing students to compete with people around the world.

He said the ultimate goal is to have the facility open up to the public, however, that move would be "schedule-driven."

