Wood County Park District hosts Base Camp Adventure speaker series

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Get outdoors and learn from specialists during the Base Camp Adventure Series. From tips and tricks to fun recreation ideas there will be a variety of topics covered.

The Base Camp Adventure Series is geared toward adults and is free to all. All programs will be held at the W. W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg. Registration is required and can be made by visiting wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.

Here are the dates and topics of upcoming programs:

December 16 from 7- 8:30 p.m. - Fort to Port: An Adventure on the Maumee River – Bill Hoefflin & Amanda Domalski

In 2019, four bold kayakers embarked to thru-paddle the entire 137 miles of the Maumee River in four days. Half of the expedition members, Wood County Parks senior naturalist Bill Hoefflin and Metroparks Toledo outdoor skills specialist Amanda Domalski, share stories and visuals from their adventure.

January 13, 2022 from 7-8:30 p.m. - Following the Footsteps of Indiana Jones – Michael Campbell

From an early age, Michael knew his passion was in archeology. Although his profession has much less whip-cracking, monkeys and gun-play than initially expected, his trained eye has led him across the country to interpret the stories of those who came before us through what they’ve left behind.

January 27, 2022 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. An Introduction to Boondocking – Craig & Heather Spicer

Car camping is one thing, but car camping without connection to water, sewer, or electricity and outside of a designated campground is a rewarding adventure like no other. Join Craig and Heather Spicer as they share their planning, logistics, the evolution of their rig, and lessons learned along the way from Utah to Maine.





February 3, 2022 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. - How to Spot the Great Grey Owl – Jim Witter

A 2nd Grade report on the Belted Kingfisher changed it all for Wood County Park’s Program Coordinator, Jim Witter. Join Jim as he regales in stories of his birding adventures in the U.P. and shares birding wisdom to use on your next outdoor experience.

To protect the health and wellness of program staff and participants visitors are asked to wear masks inside public spaces of park facilities.