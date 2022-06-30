NW Ohio restaurants, customers band together to support Social Gastropub

On June 29, three area restaurants held fundraisers to offer support after Perrysburg's Social Gastropub was declared a total loss following a devastating fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On June 29, three area restaurants banded together to give a hand up after Social Gastropub in Perrysburg was destroyed by a devastating fire earlier in the month.

With Social out of business for the time being, the owners and employees were without jobs for now. Yet the lunch and dinner rush at Sunset Bistro, Local Thyme and Blue Pacific Grill all lead the effort to give Social some financial assistance through a joint fundraiser.

Whether customers dined in Bowling Green, Perrysburg or Whitehouse, like Jim Dettinger, everyone was able to feel the same about the destruction of the gastropub; it's not just Perrysburg's problem.

"No. The community is very important and we need to support people who have unexpected challenges in their life," Dettinger said.

Dettinger was having a meal with some family and friends at Local Thyme in Whitehouse. He, like all the diners, was helping owner Skip Walker donate 10% of all sales to Social Gastropub.

Walker declined to go on camera but said he just felt it was right to help out. He said giving to those in need feels good, and should just be something everyone, if they're able to, should do.

Out in Perrysburg, Ohio, Blue Pacific Grill's dinner rush bustled with customers. The grill's president, Kirk Falknor, said he is proud of the community support for Social Gastropub.

"The community that we're in are so giving and so supportive, that we just felt that this was the best way to do it," Falknor said.

He was proud to say the restaurant had already received a $300 donation before the dinner rush. While Falknor admitted an ideal amount to raise would be anywhere from $500 to $1,000, he's not going to demand anything from anyone.

"I just feel that any bit would help. Any little bit would help, especially with the other two restaurants being involved as well," Falknor said.

It's 10% of Blue Pacific's sales that would also be going to Social Gastropub.

"It feels wonderful, it really does," Dettinger said.

The same goes for Sunset Bistro in Bowling Green, with 10% of sales.

While these small businesses are following the idea of sticking together for the greater good of the community for the day, Falknor said it's important for everyone to remember one simple thing about support.

"We're all trying to survive this inflation and high prices and gas and groceries and that," Falknor said. "Every day is a special day and we need to just take every day one day at a time."