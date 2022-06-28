Blush Aesthetics hosting a professional clothing drive for local women

Blush Aesthetics will be collecting women's professional wear and accessories at their Perrysburg office.

Blush is inviting the community to contribute to a donation drive that will help local women seeking professional jobs dress with confidence.

Over the last 6 years, Blush Aesthetics has positioned itself as a community leader in not only the aesthetics industry but also as a business that gives back. With several donation drives and fundraisers each year, Blush prides itself on their female-focused initiatives for empowerment and strengthening confidence.

Blush Aesthetics will be collecting women's professional wear and accessories at their Perrysburg office. The donation drive is in partnership with The Collective, a Toledo-based non-profit that provides clothing to women seeking employment opportunities. Donations of professional clothes, shoes, hand bags, jewelry and accessories can be dropped off at Blush during office hours.