Blush Aesthetics hosting a professional clothing drive for local women

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — From Tuesday until Friday Blush Aesthetics will be collecting women's professional wear and accessories at their Perrysburg office.
Blush is inviting the community to contribute to a donation drive that will help local women seeking professional jobs dress with confidence.
Over the last 6 years, Blush Aesthetics has positioned itself as a community leader in not only the aesthetics industry but also as a business that gives back. With several donation drives and fundraisers each year, Blush prides itself on their female-focused initiatives for empowerment and strengthening confidence.
Blush Aesthetics will be collecting women's professional wear and accessories at their Perrysburg office. The donation drive is in partnership with The Collective, a Toledo-based non-profit that provides clothing to women seeking employment opportunities. Donations of professional clothes, shoes, hand bags, jewelry and accessories can be dropped off at Blush during office hours.
The donation drive official starts today and ends Friday but if you cannot donate this week and would still like to show your support you can click here.