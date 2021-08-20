Woman shoots intruder multiple times at residence in south Toledo early Friday morning

A male intruder made it through the front door of a house on Knower Street and was met with force from a female resident who fired and hit him multiple times.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A would-be burglar is fighting for his life after being shot overnight. This happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning on the 200 block of Knower Street in south Toledo.

Toledo police tell us that the man tried to burglarize a home that was occupied. He made it through the front door and was met with force when a female resident fired at him, hitting him multiple times.

That man then stumbled away and fell onto the front lawn where he was found by medics. Life-saving procedures were being done on the man as he was being put into the life squad. He was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. We are told that he did have a pulse.