Two shootings reported Saturday on same central Toledo street

The incidents on Walnut Street happened about six hours apart.

Two people were shot Saturday on the same central Toledo street in separate incidents.

Toledo police and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street about 2:15 p.m. Jermaine Johnson, 22, was found inside an apartment with at least one gunshot wound.

Johnson's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A separate incident occurred in the 900 block of Walnut at about 8:15 p.m. Keshawn Moreland, 27, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

He was listed in serious condition, according to a police report.