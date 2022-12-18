Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023

Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon shared site plans for the currently empty lot at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20. He said it's part of an "economic development renaissance."

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20.

Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.

The American chain, known for its burgers and jingle -- "Red Robin, Yum" -- is part of an "economic development renaissance" in Rossford, MacKinnon said.

"The pipeline is pretty full and there’s more coming," he said. "You’ll definitely see more industrial development and also hospitality and restaurants."

MacKinnon said the team behind the development consists of himself, city administrator Allyson Murray, head of economic development Todd Audet and Rossford lawyers Kevin Heban and Kent Murphree.

The Crossroads Centre has a Home Depot, Target, Five Below and Chili's, among other businesses.

Another Red Robin in Toledo is on Monroe Street in west Toledo, nearby the Franklin Park Mall.

