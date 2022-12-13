Developers plan new Findlay commercial-residential project on site of former Argyle building

Authorities approved plans for an $8 million construction for commercial and residential space last week.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Construction of new residential and commercial space is expected soon on a long-vacant property in downtown Findlay.

This large property in the heart of downtown Findlay has been empty since a fire devastated the former Argyle building in 2012.

Trivium Development, of Columbus, purchased the parcel over the summer. Last week, the Findlay City Planning Commission approved the developer's plans for an $8 million, four-story apartment-commercial building.

"One of the primary challenges on that site is the size," said Dan Sheaffer, director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development. "It's 100 by 200, and that's a very small footprint. And to try to compress the type of product that will go there is quite a challenge for architects and developers. And we finally just found a developer who knew how to figure it out."

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, with the grand opening slated for the summer of 2024.

The first floor will house multiple commercial spaces and convenience areas for the tenants of the 24 apartments on second through fourth floors. There also will be 25 parking spaces at the building.

"I know that we are continuing to develop relationships with developers and look for opportunities. And hopefully once the market starts to stabilize a bit we'll be able to see a bit of additional investments announced in the near future," Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said.

"It'll be 24 units of basically apartment; one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments at market rate. With a commercial component on the main floor, and we're already in negotiation with that tenant right now," Sheaffer said.

The Downtown Design Review Board also must sign off on the project. The board is expected to discuss it at their next meeting, Wednesday.