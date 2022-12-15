Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

The company plans to build a $536 million plant that will create 450 new jobs.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency.

The Abbott facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, expanding the available domestically produced supply of these formulas, some of which are necessary for people with dietary and metabolic conditions or food allergies, the news release said.

The project is contingent on the approval of unspecified state and local incentives, according to the JobsOhio statement.

Groundbreaking for the facility is expected to take place in 2023 and construction complete in 2026, the statement said.

“We’re building this plant for additional capacity to produce these important specialty and metabolic formulas that families rely on,” said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

