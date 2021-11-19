Power outage forces some Rossford students to end day early

The elementary school building has full power and will remain in session Friday. The 6-12 campus is without power and was dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A persistent power outage in Rossford led to some students being let out early Friday.

The junior-senior high campus remained without power all morning and students in grades 6-12 were dismissed early.

The elementary building had full power and classes were to remain in session for the remainder of the school day.

School leaders said there was no timeframe for power being restored to the 6-12 campus and the outage limited the ability for instruction and lunch preparation, leading to the need to dismiss early.

Walkers and student drivers at the junior-senior high school campus were dismissed at 11:30 a.m., with bus riders shortly after.