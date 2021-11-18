Wood County teams up with schools to make more vaccines available for children 5-11 as COVID cases spike

Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler says that the more people get vaccinated, the fewer the chances are for disruption at schools.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — With the goal to reduce rising COVID-19 cases, the Wood County Health Department is teaming up with school districts in the county to vaccinate as many kids 5 and older as possible.

They've already held several clinics in the area, but there are plans to host more in the near future. Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler says the more people who get vaccinated lessens the chances for disruptions in schooling.

"Every district you know in northwest Ohio has a different set of circumstances that they're facing," said Hosler.

Hosler says the interest of his students comes first.

The Wood County Health Department has already hosted clinics with Eastwood and Otsego Schools to offer vaccines to kids, but there's still work to do.

"We have upcoming clinics planned in the works with Perrysburg and Rossford," said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison. "And we're just continuing to be available to any school districts that would like us to offer vaccine."

The clinic for Perrysburg students 5 and up is on Monday and Tuesday next week. Hosler says it's not mandated but there's a lot of interest.

"We did a survey a few months ago and we found out up to 1,100 students that might be interested in receiving the vaccine," he said. "Who are now eligible. So that's a pretty big chunk of our student population."

So far the Wood County Health Department has vaccinated about 535 kids in the 5 to 11 age range. And unlike last year, the hope is that students won't have to go virtual following the holidays.

"As we look at the cases, we always are hoping that we can keep kids in the classroom, in person," Robison said. "And that's because that is where kids thrive educationally, socially, and developmentally."

Hosler said the district constantly evaluating the situation.

"I think that we will probably have a measured response," he said. "So for example, if our numbers are climbing I don't think we would jump right into remote. I think there's some steps that we could do here first."

It includes a mask requirement or alternating days, with the last resort being remote learning.

Perrysburg Schools' clinic will run from 2:30-8 p.m.

You must register your child for a vaccine before showing up.

And if you can't make it, the Wood County Health Department is also holding pediatric vaccinations on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.