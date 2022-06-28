Potential buyers showing strong interest in former Peloton facility

Officials in Wood County don't expect the facility to be on the market for long.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Construction on what would have been known as Peloton Output Park is almost finished, despite Peloton pulling the plug on the project back in February.

Officials in Wood County claim many companies have shown an interest in buying the facility. While specific details cannot be revealed right now about who has expressed an interest, several companies have toured the facility over the past few months.

Representatives at the Wood County Economic Development office said they expect it to sell relatively fast.

"We don't expect it to be on the market for long," said Wade Gottschalk, Director of Wood County Economic Development.

Construction on the almost 1.2 million-square-foot facility, which Peloton is paying for, is anticipated to be finished sometime in July. Originally Peloton planned to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area.

While those jobs might not be Peloton jobs, officials do expect whomever moves in to still bring many to this area.

"Manufacturing is what we’d love to see go in there," Gottschalk said. "We would love to see some sort of manufacturing operation similar to what Peloton was going to be out there. But anything that has a significant payroll base and employment base that’s adding to the community, we’d be happy to have."

Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said in a statement that the commissioners are also hoping for a company that works well with neighboring businesses.

"I think the commissioners are hoping for a new owner that will be compatible with the NSG, Home Depot distribution center and good neighbors to the surrounding community. Hopefully the new owners will offer longevity to the area," she said.

Gottschalk said a big reason companies have expressed interest in the facility relates back to many shortages and supply chain issues construction companies are experiencing right now.

"This really offers a unique situation," he said. "With the supply chain issues as they are right now, it takes longer now to get this kind of a building done. So already effectively having one mostly finished saves you a lot of time."

It's unclear exactly when an announcement about who buys this facility will come.