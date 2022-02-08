Peloton pulls plug on Wood County factory; CEO steps down as company restructures

The company announced plans in May 2021 to build a $400 million facility on more than 200 acres.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Plans for Peloton's first U.S. factory to be built in Wood County were scrapped Tuesday as the company continues to lose revenue and fitness subscribers.

A Peloton spokesman confirmed to WTOL 11 that Peloton Outpark Park in Troy Township will be sold once external construction is complete. The company announced plans in May 2021 to build a $400 million facility on more than 200 acres.

Construction started last summer.

"We are forever thankful to Wood County, Troy Township, JobsOhio, the Ohio Development Services Agency and the Regional Growth Partnership for welcoming Peloton to the community and for their invaluable partnership," a Peloton spokesperson said. "While we won’t be able to ultimately occupy the property, overall we not only had the opportunity to highlight the talent and resources Troy Township offers, but we also invested approximately $90-$100 million in the area."

On Tuesday, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley will be stepping down as part of a large restructuring of the business. The company plans to eliminate 2,800 jobs.

Officials had held high hopes for Peloton's impact on the region's economic development.

In the summer of 2021, Wood County commissioners agreed to give the exercise-bike manufacturer a 100% property tax abatement for 15 years and the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.301%, 15-year job-creation tax credit for the Peloton project.