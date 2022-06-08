Fondue and wine bar coming soon to uptown Maumee

Owners of the new establishment, who also own Levi & Lilac's Whiskey Room, hope to be up and running by December in the former Citizens Bank Building.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A new fondue and wine bar is coming to uptown Maumee by the end of the year.

Shawn and Megan McClellan, owners of Levi & Lilac's Whiskey Room in Maumee, are opening the new establishment at the former Citizens Bank Building on Conant Street. They are hoping to be up and running by December.

“I think that what Maumee is doing to their uptown is going to be a terrific attraction to residents and visitors alike," Megan McClellan said. "We love the feel of the project and really wanted to be part of it."

The city of Maumee purchased the building when the bank decided to leave, and is in the process of completing renovations. The restaurant will lease the space from the city and have the option to buy.

“The addition of this new restaurant is important to our plan for Maumee’s Ultimate Uptown project,” City Administrator Patrick Burtch said. “It’s just the type of business that will draw people to Maumee. We want to be a destination.”

Burtch said the restaurant has yet to be named.