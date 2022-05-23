New themed bar coming soon to downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two doors down from his popular country-themed bar in downtown Toledo, owner Cleo Smitty plans to do it again, this time with a rock twist.



A sign for Erie Street Rocks was installed over the weekend at 117 N. Erie St., between Jefferson Avenue and Monroe Street.



Smitty, who opened Chevy's Place in 2018, says the new bar will be similar to Chevy's but will pay homage to rock 'n' roll music.