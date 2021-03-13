Dramatic high speed chase ends with woman in custody in Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says the driver fled a traffic stop and led police on a chase clocked at over 100 mph.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Ottawa County Sheriff's office was involved in a high-speed chase on Saturday afternoon after a driver fled a traffic stop on State Route 2 near State Route 358.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Brandon Amory attempted to pull over an eastbound SUV that had no plates around 1:40 p.m., when the driver took off.

That led to a chase at speeds in excess of 1-hundred miles an hour.

According to the sheriff’s office, the SUV turned onto State Route 53 at about 94 mph, running the stop sign and going up onto two wheels.

The SUV then crossed both lanes of traffic where it came into the path of the cruiser and was pushed into the guardrail by the cruiser.

Again, attempting to flee, the SUV ran into the rear passenger side of the cruiser.

According to the sheriff’s office, the SUV then took off north, heading toward Port Clinton at over 80 miles per hour.

Once in town, the SUV ran several red lights before almost losing control and exiting the street near the intersection of Harrison and Fremont Road.

The chase finally came to an end on Harrison and 2nd, where the SUV hit another vehicle and became disabled.

Sgt. Amory was then able to take the driver, Jade Leslie Petitto, of Cleveland, into custody while giving aid to a female driver in the other vehicle.

Petitto had a warrant for her arrest. Drugs and credit cards that did not belong to her were found in the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Petitto was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

She was charged with failing to comply and felonious assault.

More charges are expected to be filed.

The sheriff says a deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s unknown how badly the driver of the other vehicle was injured.