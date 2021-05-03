Maumee Police searching for male suspect, urging public to stay inside

Officers are searching in the area of Picadilly Lane and Chesterfield Lane.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee Police are searching for a white male who shot at someone before crashing his vehicle in the area of Picadilly Lane and Chesterfield Lane.

Police are asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police say the suspect shot at someone at the Kroger on Conant Street before leading police on a chase. The victim was not harmed.

The suspect crashed his red pickup truck into a creek near Picadilly and Chesterfield. A perimeter has been established, and Perrysburg Township Police have a tracking dog on-scene.

The suspect is wearing a gray T-shirt with an American Flag, has tattoos, and is possibly armed.