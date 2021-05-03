x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Crime

Maumee Police searching for male suspect, urging public to stay inside

Officers are searching in the area of Picadilly Lane and Chesterfield Lane.
Credit: WTOL
A red pickup truck sits in a creek in Maumee March 5. The driver shot at someone at the Kroger on Conant Street before taking off and crashing his vehicle.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee Police are searching for a white male who shot at someone before crashing his vehicle in the area of Picadilly Lane and Chesterfield Lane. 

Police are asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police say the suspect shot at someone at the Kroger on Conant Street before leading police on a chase. The victim was not harmed.

The suspect crashed his red pickup truck into a creek near Picadilly and Chesterfield. A perimeter has been established, and Perrysburg Township Police have a tracking dog on-scene.

The suspect is wearing a gray T-shirt with an American Flag, has tattoos, and is possibly armed. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Maumee Police dispatch at 419-897-7007.

Related Articles