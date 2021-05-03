West Toledo store owner assaulted by shoplifters

Toledo Police are attempting to identify several suspects.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are attempting to identify multiple suspects who stole a large quantity of items from a beauty store in west Toledo and assaulted the owner.

Suspects walked out of Monroe Beauty Supply with merchandise Feb. 23. When store owner Hylun Sook Hwang confronted them, one of the suspects spit on her and struck her in the face with a stun gun, and punched her.

The owner pursued the suspects' car on foot as they left the parking lot. One of the suspects pointed a taster out the window at her.

The victim's face was bruised and swollen, but refused treatment.