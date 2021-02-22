Suspect causes crash involving Toledo Police car during pursuit

Suspect Jamal Griffen was wanted for larceny.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was hospitalized last Thursday after he led law enforcement personnel on a pursuit and caused a crash involving a police cruiser.

A Lucas County Sheriff's deputy pursued Jamal Griffen, 49, who was wanted for larceny. The chase headed east on Dorr Street approaching Holland-Sylvania Road and entered the city of Toledo just before 11 p.m.

Several Toledo Police units attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but were unsuccessful.

Griffen's vehicle struck another car at the intersection of Reynolds Road and Banbury Drive, and the other motorist crashed into a Toledo Police vehicle parked in the median. No officers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no TPD officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect and the occupant of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.