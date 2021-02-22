TPD Detective Keith Dressel remembered 14 year after being killed in the line of duty

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday was the 14th anniversary of the death of Toledo police detective Keith Dressel.
Dressel was shot and killed in the line of duty in North Toledo on February 21, 2007.
Toledo as he was attempting to apprehend a fleeing youth suspected to be involved in a drug transaction.
Police arrested Robert Jobe for the murder. He was 15-years-old at the time.
Jobe is serving a minimum of 18 years in prison for the shooting. He is up for parole in 2024.
On Sunday, the Toledo Police Department honored Detective Dressel on their social media pages.
Detective Dressel left behind a wife and two children. He was 35 years old at the time of his death.
Since 2007, two Toledo police officers have been killed in the line of duty, both within the last year; Officer Brandon Stalker in January and Officer Anthony Dia in July of 2020.
