Happy's Pizza driver held at gunpoint

A report from TPD says the 29-year-old driver was held up at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Blum Street and had her pockets turned out and cash taken.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver working for Happy's Pizza was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday in central Toledo.

The 29-year-old female driver delivered a pizza to a residence in the 1000 block of Blum Street just after 11 p.m. According to the police report, when she arrived a male held her at gunpoint while checking her pockets. He then fled with cash and the driver returned to Happy's Pizza and called 911.

No injuries were reported and the suspect is unknown. The robbery is under investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Saturday's incident is at least the third time a pizza delivery driver has been robbed at gunpoint since the start of 2021 in Toledo.

At 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 41-year-old driver for Vito's Pizza was making a delivery to an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Westland Gardens in west Toledo. When he went to deliver the food, two men approached from behind a dumpster in the parking lot and held him at gunpoint, according to a police report.

One suspect put a gun to his head while the other suspect, also armed with a gun, went through his pockets.

The suspects fled with the delivery order and an unknown amount of cash from the victim. The suspects were described as wearing dark clothes and ski masks. The delivery driver was not injured in the incident.

On Jan. 1, a man robbed a Marco's Pizza delivery employee, also in west Toledo.

The employee was accosted by a man carrying a handgun who demanded he gives him what the employee "got," on the 1800 block of Kensington Road, according to the police report.

Police say the suspect reached into the employee's vehicle and took the pizza, money and other personal belongings.